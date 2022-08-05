Some elements of life familiar as Gallup Ceremonial's centennial arrives

Gallup Inter-Tribal Indian Ceremonial Zuni & Hopi Foot Racers (detail,1920s); courtesy Octavia Fellin Public Library Archives 

When people congregated for the first edition of what’s now known as the Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial, the nation was battle-weary from a harrowing global pandemic.

The year was 1922, not long after the flu pandemic of 1918 had upended daily life for a generation of Americans. As a state, New Mexico was 10 years old. Attendees converged via covered wagons and horses on a city that then had about 4,000 residents, a far cry from the current population of about 22,000.

First Annual Inter-Tribal Indian Ceremonial Program, Inter-Tribal Indian Ceremonial Association (1922), from the collection of the Inter-Tribal Indian Ceremonial Association
Right, Harvey Sandoval at Ceremonial Bronc Riding, Gallup Independent (1979); courtesy Octavia Fellin Public Library Archives 
Kids & Donkey Cart in Ceremonial Parade (1967), collection: Gallup Inter-Tribal Indian Ceremonial Association
Gallup Ceremonial Performers, Aztec Indians, Gallup Independent (1979); courtesy Octavia Fellin Public Library Archives 
Left, Taos Pueblo in Parade (1960s); from the collection of the Inter-Tribal Indian Ceremonial Association

