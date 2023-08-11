Rediscovering the classics

Over the years, our book club has included an archaeologist, a chemist, an anthropologist, an entrepreneur, an accounting specialist, two special education teachers, a retired nurse, and, of course, Mom. The guidelines we set for our selected genres reflect those varied interests in the titles we “pitched” each September and include nonfiction, biographies, fiction, classics, mysteries, fantasies, and more.
One of the more notable categories we dive into is the classics. I didn’t read many classics in my high school English classes. As a student in the ’70s, I leaned into Black Lit, creative writing, and contemporary poetry. We are often forced to read classics in our teenage years, and honestly, what did we really know then? I was a bit averse to them, thinking that they were stodgy and not relevant to my world at that time. But several members of our group felt the same way so were interested in checking them out or reading them again.
What is a classic? Basically, it’s a written work that resonates with readers beyond its publication-era audience. The following is a list of some of the “classics” our book club chose to read and discuss.
East of Eden by John Steinbeck (1952)
Death Comes for the Archbishop by Willa Cather (1927)
Wuthering Heights by Charlotte Bronte (published in 1847 under her pen name “Ellis Bell”)
To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee (1960)
Mrs. Dalloway by Virginia Wolf (1925); suggestion: read this
along with Olive Kittridge by Elizabeth Strout (2008)
The Good Earth by Pearl S. Buck (1931)
Moby Dick by Herman Melville (1851)
The House of Mirth by Edith Wharton (1905)
Top recommendations
How did Moby Dick make our club’s reading list? It seemed a natural choice as many of our club members are on the East Coast, so one would expect many had read it — but that wasn’t the case.
Not only is it the story of the whale, it’s a telling of life on a multiyear whale-hunting voyage. I found the descriptions and illustrations of day-to-day sailing life interesting — it was a way of life not many of us could know. And with my more mature reading eyes, I found it to be a sad tale of killing and courage and the precursor to the near-extinction of a species. It’s at the top of my list of all-time favorite books.
Many of us know the story or have seen the movie with Gregory Peck as Captain Ahab. The biography of Herman Melville brought a connection of his life to his fictional account of the rogue whale that attacked and killed all but Ismael, the teller of the tale. Melville spent time at sea, visited many exotic ports, and jumped ship twice. Back on land and with no marketable skills, he parlayed his adventures into a series of lectures that attracted growing crowds and supported Melville as a landlubber.
A writer’s motivation comes in many forms. For Melville, his work allowed him to support his family. For author Pearl Buck, it provided the path to freedom for herself and the means to provide for her disabled daughter.
Her book, The Good Earth, lays before the reader the ups and downs of life in rural China. The fortunes of the Wang Lung family are impacted by luck, hard work, and a volatile political climate that brought change in ways that could not have been anticipated or planned for, only reacted to.
Buck, the child of a white missionary family, spoke Chinese before she spoke English and as an outsider, she was a natural observer of and narrator to this story of struggle. The title The Good Earth refers to the steps to fill our bellies and keep going. A saying in the real estate business is, “Under All Is the Land.” The omnipresent land is the possession that sustains and provides longterm survival and prosperity for a family.
Like Moby Dick, The Good Earth was made into a movie and staged as a play as well. Its telling brought acclaim to Buck and awards to the movie and play. Whether read or watched, the story showed an American audience a different way of life that was in some ways parallel to the lives of the early colonists of the Americas.
TheHouse of Mirth follows a young woman through her life in the caste system of high society. Lily Barth is born into the unforgiving expectations of the wealthy in New York during the Victorian era. Like Buck, Edith Wharton is an observer, but unlike Buck, Wharton lives, successfully, in this sphere.
Writing TheHouse of Mirth was not how Wharton started her writing career. Her earliest writings were about decorating and designing, for which she earned acclaim. Wharton was well-read, well-traveled, and had a wide variety of interests. She was encouraged by other writers to “write what she knew,” and what Wharton knew were the constraints of the society she was living in. Perhaps Wharton wrote The House of Mirth to show how a life of worth can be wasted no matter how palatial the trappings. Her strong voice, which comes through in her writing, her philanthropic causes, and how she lived her life offer a powerful feministic message.
These three books, although different, highlight aspects of human life that we can learn from. Respect for the earth’s creatures (Moby Dick), the value of land and family (The Good Earth), and the destructive forces of the unreasonable mores of a society (The House of Mirth) are strong themes that stand the test of time and confirm that these books are, indeed, classics. ◀