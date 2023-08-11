Rediscovering the classics

Over the years, our book club has included an archaeologist, a chemist, an anthropologist, an entrepreneur, an accounting specialist, two special education teachers, a retired nurse, and, of course, Mom. The guidelines we set for our selected genres reflect those varied interests in the titles we “pitched” each September and include nonfiction, biographies, fiction, classics, mysteries, fantasies, and more.

One of the more notable categories we dive into is the classics. I didn’t read many classics in my high school English classes. As a student in the ’70s, I leaned into Black Lit, creative writing, and contemporary poetry. We are often forced to read classics in our teenage years, and honestly, what did we really know then? I was a bit averse to them, thinking that they were stodgy and not relevant to my world at that time. But several members of our group felt the same way so were interested in checking them out or reading them again.

What is a classic? Basically, it’s a written work that resonates with readers beyond its publication-era audience. The following is a list of some of the “classics” our book club chose to read and discuss.

