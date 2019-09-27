The 5th Annual Fall Harvest Festival at Los Luceros Historic Site (off Highway 68 and County Road 48, Alcalde) is about more than picking apples, although there’s plenty of that, too. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28. Bring some bags to load up on the autumn season’s number one fruit. At noon, jam to the traditional Spanish colonial folk songs and original compositions of noted ethnomusicologist Cipriano Vigil and his family. Afterward, don’t miss the Santa Fe-based band Sol Fire performing their eclectic mix of rock, pop, R&B, and Latin music at 1:30 p.m. And at 3 p.m., Moving Arts Española presents student performances of flamenco, hip-hop, and folklórico. Bring the family. Bring a fishing pole (if you’ve got a license) and fish by the river. The event is free. Call 505-476-1165 for more information or visit nmhistoricsites.org/los-luceros.
