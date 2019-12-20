Hard-hitting, controversial topics that engage the community — from end-of-life options to a housing development that could threaten Santa Fe’s historical integrity — are the focus each Sunday when Journey Santa Fe hosts talks at Collected Works Bookstore (202 Galisteo St.). Next up, at 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas and Emily Kaltenbach, executive director of New Mexico Drug Policy Alliance, talks about the opioid crisis in New Mexico and provides updates on the lawsuit against opioid manufacturers. Events are free; journeysantafe.com. Can’t make the live event? Talks are available to stream online at journeysantafe.libsyn.com/podcast.
