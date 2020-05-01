Young at heart: Fiesta with Flor

Flor Bromley

Learn some new songs and meet a pantheon of puppets when you tune in live to Fiesta with Flor. Flor Bromley, a bilingual New York actress, singer, and puppeteer, streams her musical program for preschool and kindergarten-aged children on her Facebook page (facebook.com /FlorBromleyFanPage) every Monday and Friday at 9 a.m., mountain time. She tells stories, dances, and makes music, and she invites the little ones to join in the fun. English speakers learn a little Spanish, and Spanish speakers learn some English. A native of Lima, Perú, Bromley, studied musical performance and theater at New York’s American Musical and Dramatic Academy. She performs at venues across New York City, including the New York Public Library, Wave Hill Public Gardens, and Sugar Hill Children’s Museum of Art & Storytelling. Her second album for children, Fiesta Global, was released on April 24. 

Show what you're thinking about this story

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.