Learn some new songs and meet a pantheon of puppets when you tune in live to Fiesta with Flor. Flor Bromley, a bilingual New York actress, singer, and puppeteer, streams her musical program for preschool and kindergarten-aged children on her Facebook page (facebook.com /FlorBromleyFanPage) every Monday and Friday at 9 a.m., mountain time. She tells stories, dances, and makes music, and she invites the little ones to join in the fun. English speakers learn a little Spanish, and Spanish speakers learn some English. A native of Lima, Perú, Bromley, studied musical performance and theater at New York’s American Musical and Dramatic Academy. She performs at venues across New York City, including the New York Public Library, Wave Hill Public Gardens, and Sugar Hill Children’s Museum of Art & Storytelling. Her second album for children, Fiesta Global, was released on April 24.
Young at heart: Fiesta with Flor
Michael Abatemarco
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Advertisement
Pasatiempo's most popular online content from the past seven days
Articles
- Takeout, curbsite, delivery, and other restaurant options
- No words, just pictures: The visual language of Dirk Kortz
- Time, place, and experience: Jim Kristofic's unique perspective on Rez life
- Pandemic playlist: Songs for the social distance
- Starcodes, April 24 to 30
- Off season: A Mediterranean adventure cut short
- Arts Briefs April 24
- "Redhead by the Side of the Road"
- Glenna Goodacre dies
- New releases from local authors
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.