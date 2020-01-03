Thirsting for knowledge? Geeks Who Drink

Want to have a little raucous fun while tossing back a few cold ones, or while sipping on your favorite cocktail? Here’s a question for you, courtesy of the Denver-based company Geeks Who Drink. “A cowboy puts a notch in his gun. Where does Pat Benatar put hers in ‘Hit Me with Your Best Shot?’ ” That’s a sample of the type of questions you’ll be called upon to answer when you participate in a Geeks Who Drink-hosted trivia night at Second Street Brewery in the Railyard (1607 Paseo de Peralta, 505-989-3278, secondstreetbrewery.com). The fun starts at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8. This isn’t your typical trivia night contest, as Geeks Who Drink say on their website, geekswhodrink.com, “smack talk flying around in all directions is pretty much par for the course.” Around 70 questions are fired off in the space of two hours during the free event. The answer to that Pat Benatar question? Her lipstick case.
