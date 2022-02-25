The man who was American music

Known as “The Man in Black” for his penchant for sporting an all-black wardrobe on stage, American singer, songwriter, musician, and actor Johnny Cash (1932-2003) was a cultural icon.
He was born to a family of cotton farmers in Kingsland, Arkansas. His mother and a childhood friend taught him how to play guitar. In 1954, after military service in the United States Air Force, Cash moved to Memphis, Tennessee, and broke into the music business, launching a career that propelled him to the top of the charts playing rockabilly, country, outlaw country, gospel, rock and roll, and blues. A lauded musician, rabble-rouser, and advocate for Native American rights, Cash was as outspoken as he was an enduring influence on American music, known for his songs of sorrow, struggle, and redemption.
At 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, celebrate the music and the man at the 8th Annual Johnny Cash Tribute Night. Presented by local disc jockey DJ Prairiedog at The Matador, the event includes a giveaway of vinyl records and vintage posters, and the bar offers drink specials. There’s no cover charge to attend. Masks are required. The Matador, 116 W. San Francisco St., 505-984-5050, facebook.com/pages/The Matador/158604560817865
