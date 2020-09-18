The New Mexico Holocaust Museum and Gellert Center for Education (616 Central Ave. SW, Albuquerque) reopened to the public with two new featured exhibits. Overturned: A Life Etched in Stone follows a woman’s journey through her family’s history, which is entangled in the Nazis’ efforts to persecute and eliminate Jewish German citizens. Hate in America describes hate crimes in the United States and outlines what it means to become an “upstander,” rather than a bystander. The New Mexico Holocaust Museum is open 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (closed on Mondays); admission is free for members and up to $5 for nonmembers. For information on visiting with CoViD-safe practices, call 505-247-0606 or go to nmholocaustmuseum.org.
The history of hate: The New Mexico Holocaust Museum's new exhibits
Jennifer Levin
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Advertisement
Pasatiempo's most popular online content from the past seven days
Articles
- Mark Kiffin: Twenty Years at The Compound
- Star Codes, Sept. 11 to 17
- Kitchen conqueror: Ras Rody brings the flavors of Jamaica to Santa Fe
- Outdoor concert for one, please: The Santa Fe Symphony's 1:1 series
- Poetry of the pandemic
- Indoor and outdoor dining, takeout, curbside, delivery, and other restaurant options
- Narrative without arc: Poet Lauren Camp's "Took House"
- Heart to heart: one-on-one conversations seek to inspire in Milan Lombardo's podcast
- A gritty, soically conscious thriller: "Winter Counts"
- Fired up: Zozobra 2020 goes crowdless
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.