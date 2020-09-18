The history of hate: The New Mexico Holocaust Museum's new exhibit

The New Mexico Holocaust Museum and Gellert Center for Education (616 Central Ave. SW, Albuquerque) reopened to the public with two new featured exhibits. Overturned: A Life Etched in Stone follows a woman’s journey through her family’s history, which is entangled in the Nazis’ efforts to persecute and eliminate Jewish German citizens. Hate in America describes hate crimes in the United States and outlines what it means to become an “upstander,” rather than a bystander. The New Mexico Holocaust Museum is open 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (closed on Mondays); admission is free for members and up to $5 for nonmembers. For information on visiting with CoViD-safe practices, call 505-247-0606 or go to nmholocaustmuseum.org.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.