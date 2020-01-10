The best in New Mexico filmmaking: Madrid Film Festival Tour

Local guitar slinger and impresario Joe West has shared the stage with some big-name musicians, including Peter Rowan, Arlo Guthrie, and the Violent Femmes. But his interests extend far beyond music. In 2018, he founded the Madrid Film Festival to highlight low-budget creative projects by New Mexico filmmakers. If you missed the screenings at Madrid’s historic Engine House Theater back in July, now is your chance to sample some of what the new festival on the block has to offer when West and his festival partner, writer and historian Andrew Wice, host an evening of award-winning short films from the 2019 festival. The Madrid Film Festival Tour starts at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan 16, at the Jean Cocteau Cinema (418 Montezuma Ave., 505-466-5528). West and members of his band provide musical introductions to some of the shorts. Tickets are $10 at the box office or online at jeancocteaucinema.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.