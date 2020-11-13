Telling Native American stories

Daniel Vandever 

How should Indigenous stories be told, and what should young people know about telling them? The Museum of Indian Arts and Culture is hosting a series of virtual sessions with accomplished Native American scholars, filmmakers, and writers. On Thursday, Nov. 19, Daniel Vandever speaks. An instructor and communications director at Navajo Technical University, Vandever also wrote a children’s book in 2017. The Dec. 3 session features filmmaker Melissa Henry, who documented elements of her childhood on the Navajo Reservation. And singer, actor, and comic book writer Arigon Starr hosts the final session on Dec. 10. All sessions are free of charge and scheduled for 1 p.m. start times. Go to facebook.com/IndianArtsCulture/.

