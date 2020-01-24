Ski, eat, drink: Taos Winter Wine Festival

If you’ve ever dreamed of sipping wine by a fire in a scenic ski town just an hour’s drive north of Santa Fe, now’s your chance. Tastings, gourmet meals, and educational seminars will attract locals and visitors alike to the four-day Taos Winter Wine Festival, from Thursday, Jan. 30 to Sunday, Feb. 2, in Taos. More than 40 national wineries have partnered with 24 high-end local eateries, including ACEQ, The Love Apple, and Blonde Bear Tavern, for a sophisticated weekend of luncheons, après-ski events, and musical entertainment, culminating with a grand tasting at the Taos Valley Ski Resort. Wineries include Tablas Creek, Argyle, Beaux Frères, Casa de Valor, Dalla Terra, and José Pastor Selections. Tickets to individual events start at $45; 505-577-9042, taoswinterwinefest.com

Show what you're thinking about this story

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.