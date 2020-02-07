Send your love to the sky: Friends and Lovers Balloon Rally

Albuquerque is known the world over for its autumnal hot air balloon ascensions, but February is just as festive in the Duke City, with a weekend of Valentine-themed vessels lifting off into the shockingly blue winter sky. The Friends and Lovers Balloon Rally is billed as the second-biggest balloon rally in the country and features racer balloons, as well as special shapes. Doors to the 2020 Friends and Lovers Balloon Rally open at 6 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 8 and 9, at Balloon Fiesta Park, 5000 Balloon Fiesta Parkway. Free tether rides are available both days, weather permitting. Admission is free; hotairballooning.org.
