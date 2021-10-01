Ah, the glories of autumn in New Mexico, with its cerulean skies, crisp temperatures, and curls of piñon smoke at night. A visit this weekend to El Rancho de las Golondrinas for its 49th annual harvest festival is all about that seasonal joy.
At Santa Fe’s 200-acre living history museum in La Cienega, you can purchase a pumpkin, test your tortilla-making skills, try your hand (or foot) at grape-stomping, and press apples to make cider.
There’s also a traditional Spanish market with nearly 40 vendors, including farmers, weavers, potters, bakers, and woodcarvers.
It runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, and Sunday, Oct. 3, at 334 Los Pinos Road. Tickets: adults $8; seniors (62 and up), teens (13–18), and veterans $6. Ages 12 and under free. holdmyticket.com
