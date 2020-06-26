Rock art evolution

Rock art in Northern New Mexico dates back about 4,000 years and is intimately connected to the growth of agriculture. In an online salon for the School for Advanced Research, archaeologist Severin Fowles discusses how image making by farmers differed significantly from that of the hunter-gatherers who came before them. Fowles is the author of An Archaeology of Doings: Secularism and the Study of Pueblo Religion (2013). His current project about indigenous agricultural landscapes is conducted in partnership with Picuris Pueblo. SAR hosts The Interpretation of Ancestral Pueblo Rock Art at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30. The program is free but registration is required. sarweb.org

