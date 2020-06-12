Some scathingly negative reviews seemed to sound the death knell for the Orson Welles film Chimes at Midnight right after its 1965 release. Welles had put himself center stage as Shakespeare’s Falstaff, in a script derived from five of the Bard’s plays, and The New York Times described him as “looking like a dissolute Santa Claus, lacking real definition,” while Time magazine chimed in with the faint praise of “never entirely bad.” The film’s American distributor gave it little publicity and a minimal release before it sank from view. Now, thanks to a widespread critical reevaluation and a superb restoration in 2016, it’s recognized as one of the greatest Shakespearean films ever made, as well as one of Welles’ finest. See it via Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Criterion Channel, Santa Fe Public Library, Vudu.
Ring dem bells: "Chimes at Midnight"
Mark Tiarks
