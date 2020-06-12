Ring dem bells: "Chimes at Midnight"

Some scathingly negative reviews seemed to sound the death knell for the Orson Welles film Chimes at Midnight right after its 1965 release. Welles had put himself center stage as Shakespeare’s Falstaff, in a script derived from five of the Bard’s plays, and The New York Times described him as “looking like a dissolute Santa Claus, lacking real definition,” while Time magazine chimed in with the faint praise of “never entirely bad.” The film’s American distributor gave it little publicity and a minimal release before it sank from view. Now, thanks to a widespread critical reevaluation and a superb restoration in 2016, it’s recognized as one of the greatest Shakespearean films ever made, as well as one of Welles’ finest. See it via Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Criterion Channel, Santa Fe Public Library, Vudu. 

Show what you're thinking about this story

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.