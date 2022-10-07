Quilting’s history can be traced to medieval times. Generally made as bed covers, quilts in the modern era are used for a variety of objects, including clothing. Contemporary fabrics and designs and new technology and techniques helped make quilting a fine art form, suitable for the wall, as well as for more practical applications.
More than 150 traditional and contemporary quilts will be on display in the biennial Quilt Fiesta Santa Fe, including quilts available for purchase. The event highlights innovations in quilt-making and includes quilting products from a select group of vendors, such as fabrics, patterns, books, notions, and sewing machines. The event is sponsored by the Northern New Mexico Quilt Guild (nnmqg.org), and it includes a gift shop with one-of-a-kind items made by guild members.
Quilt Fiesta Santa Fe takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7 and 8, at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center. Admission is $10 at the door. At 4 p.m. on Saturday, a drawing will be held for a quilt made by guild members. Tickets for the drawing will be available on site. Ticket holders need not be present to win. Proceeds from the event go towards community service projects and educational programs of the NNMQG. Santa Fe Community Convention Center, 201 W. Marcy St., 505-955-6200, santafe.org/meetings