Painter on PBS: Taos artist Bea Mandelman

Bea Mandelman, Collage No. 9 (circa 1960s); courtesy Rosenberg & Co., photo Zefrey Throwell

Trained in New Jersey and employed by the Works Progress Administration during the Great Depression, Beatrice Mandelman arrived in New Mexico in 1944 and quickly moved to Taos. There, she established herself as one of the Taos modernists. Poetry in Paint: Bea Mandelman in Taos uses Mandelman’s journals, photographs, and interviews with her contemporaries to explore the artist’s life. On Friday, Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. New Mexico PBS previews the documentary online and follows it with a panel discussion featuring writer Phaedra Greenwood, painter Brenda Euwer, former curator of The Harwood Museum of Art David Witt, and author John Nichols. The program is hosted by New Mexico PBS executive producer/director Michael Kamins and Harwood Museum board member Alexandra Benjamin. The virtual screening can be found at eventbrite.com/e/free-preview-screening-poetry-in-paint-bea-mandelman-in-taos-tickets-116144819281. The documentary airs on New Mexico PBS at 7 p.m. on Sept. 24. 

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.