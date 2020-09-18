Trained in New Jersey and employed by the Works Progress Administration during the Great Depression, Beatrice Mandelman arrived in New Mexico in 1944 and quickly moved to Taos. There, she established herself as one of the Taos modernists. Poetry in Paint: Bea Mandelman in Taos uses Mandelman’s journals, photographs, and interviews with her contemporaries to explore the artist’s life. On Friday, Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. New Mexico PBS previews the documentary online and follows it with a panel discussion featuring writer Phaedra Greenwood, painter Brenda Euwer, former curator of The Harwood Museum of Art David Witt, and author John Nichols. The program is hosted by New Mexico PBS executive producer/director Michael Kamins and Harwood Museum board member Alexandra Benjamin. The virtual screening can be found at eventbrite.com/e/free-preview-screening-poetry-in-paint-bea-mandelman-in-taos-tickets-116144819281. The documentary airs on New Mexico PBS at 7 p.m. on Sept. 24.
Painter on PBS: Taos artist Bea Mandelman
Jason Strykowski
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Advertisement
Pasatiempo's most popular online content from the past seven days
Articles
- Mark Kiffin: Twenty Years at The Compound
- Star Codes, Sept. 11 to 17
- Kitchen conqueror: Ras Rody brings the flavors of Jamaica to Santa Fe
- Outdoor concert for one, please: The Santa Fe Symphony's 1:1 series
- Poetry of the pandemic
- Indoor and outdoor dining, takeout, curbside, delivery, and other restaurant options
- Narrative without arc: Poet Lauren Camp's "Took House"
- Heart to heart: one-on-one conversations seek to inspire in Milan Lombardo's podcast
- A gritty, soically conscious thriller: "Winter Counts"
- Fired up: Zozobra 2020 goes crowdless
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.