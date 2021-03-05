The School for Advanced Research’s Indian Arts Research Center (660 Garcia St., 505-954-7205, sarweb.org/iarc) continues its commitment to relevant conversations on the relationship of Native artists to cultural institutions. IARC’s four-part virtual speaker series, “Museums Pivot: Shifting Paradigms for Collaboration,” explores the roles of Indigenous artists in exhibition development at America’s cultural institutions and includes discussions of projects at the Field Museum in Chicago and New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Join Apsáalooke intellectuals Nina Sanders, Ben Pease, and JoRee La France at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, for “Making Medicine: Apsáalooke Conversations on Land, Water, Culture and Art,” when they discuss a new generation of Indigenous scholars, leaders, and artists and their efforts to protect culture, community, and the land. The series continues at 2 p.m. every Wednesday through March. The events are free. Register at sarsf.info/museums pivot2021.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.