Not forgotten

Documentary film director Rain draws national and international attention to the issue of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) through his activism, writing, and films. Rain served on President Biden’s Indigenous Policy Committee and drafted several pieces of federal and state legislation. In February of 2020, he was honored by the New Mexico State Legislature for his work on the MMIWG crisis.
In recognition of American Indian Day (Friday, Feb. 4), Rain appears at the Jean Cocteau Cinema, where he’ll be screening his documentaries Say Her Name and Somebody’s Daughter. Proceeds will be donated to the House of the Moon Indigenous Women’s Empowerment and Self-defense Program, an Indigenous-led holistic healing and restoration movement working to end the MMIWG crisis and empower Indigenous women. Rain is joined by Indigenous Environmental Ambassador and actor Casey Camp-Horinek (Reservation Dogs) as keynote speakers for the event.
The screenings start at 2 p.m. After, Rain reads from his new book Psycho/Pathogen (Alter-Native Media) at 6 p.m. at Beastly Books (418 Montezuma Ave., 505-395-2628, beastlybooks.com). Tickets are $5 to attend the screenings. A link to purchase tickets in advance is available at jeancocteaucinema.com/now-playing. Masks are required. Jean Cocteau Cinema, 418 Montezuma Ave., 505-466-5528, jeancocteau cinema.com
