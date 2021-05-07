The Violet Crown Cinema (1606 Alcaldesa St., 505-216-5678, violetcrown.com) opens its doors for public screenings after more than a year. While the cinema will continue to offer private rentals as part of its RSVP Cinema program — which includes new releases and more than 100 JukeBox Cinema options in a variety of genres — a full slate of public screenings of new releases begins on Friday, May 7. Releases include director Guy Ritchie’s action thriller Wrath of Man, which features action movie star Jason Statham; the Japanese anime adventure Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, which broke box office records for an animated release on the first weekend in May; the martial arts fantasy film Mortal Kombat; the documentary Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street; the Best Picture Oscar winner Nomadland; and the adventure drama News of the World, which features Tom Hanks and was filmed in Santa Fe. The cinema reinstates its food and beverage program and will continue to follow COVID-19 protocols to ensure the safety of its employees and guests. Tickets can be purchased in advance at violetcrown.com. — Michael Abatemarco
No more small screen: The Violet Crown opens its doors
Michael Abatemarco
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Advertisement
Pasatiempo's most popular online content from the past seven days
Articles
- Anatomy of a lowrider: New Mexico Lowrider Arte and Culture Exhibit
- Santa Fe Symphony and Chorus executive director takes new job
- Spirit dancing: Robert Mirabal and the Festival Ballet Albuquerque
- Salt-cured New Mexicana: HOTH Brothers Band
- Polyphony on the plaza: Author Jamie Figueroa
- Star Codes: April 30-May 6
- Authentic Italian cuisine capita a Santa Fe: Chef Cristian Pontiggia
- Myth and mystery: David Holthouse’s search for Sasquatch
- Las Vegas names first poet laureate
- Books by New Mexico authors
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.