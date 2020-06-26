No hoops required: Dancing Earth's online classes

Learn the techniques and philosophies of master hoop dancers through Dancing Earth’s online classes on Thursdays in July. The contemporary dance group hosts one-hour lessons for dancers of all levels. They include light movement, as well as limited high-intensity moments, taught by Sage Romero (Big Pine Paiute/Taos Pueblo), Lumhe “Micco” Sampson (Seneca /Muscogee), Talavai Denipah-Cook (Ohkay Owingeh/Navajo /Hopi), and Sandra Lamouche (Bigstone Cree). Classes are at 5 p.m. July 2, 9, 17, and 24. Classes can be taken individually or as a series. Hoops are not required to participate. Fees are by donation to individual teachers, with free classes available for those from financially marginalized backgrounds. dancingearth.org 

