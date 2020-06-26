Learn the techniques and philosophies of master hoop dancers through Dancing Earth’s online classes on Thursdays in July. The contemporary dance group hosts one-hour lessons for dancers of all levels. They include light movement, as well as limited high-intensity moments, taught by Sage Romero (Big Pine Paiute/Taos Pueblo), Lumhe “Micco” Sampson (Seneca /Muscogee), Talavai Denipah-Cook (Ohkay Owingeh/Navajo /Hopi), and Sandra Lamouche (Bigstone Cree). Classes are at 5 p.m. July 2, 9, 17, and 24. Classes can be taken individually or as a series. Hoops are not required to participate. Fees are by donation to individual teachers, with free classes available for those from financially marginalized backgrounds. dancingearth.org
No hoops required: Dancing Earth's online classes
Jennifer Levin
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Advertisement
Pasatiempo's most popular online content from the past seven days
Articles
- Outer wrappings: Local artists make their mark on face masks
- A word in edgewise: Lisa Freeman's visual statements
- Star Codes, June 19 to 25
- Let’s do the Time Warp again: "Time Warp: The Greatest Cult Films of All-Time” (Volume 2, Horror & Sci-Fi)
- Dine in, takeout, curbside, and other restaurant options
- Dine in, takeout, curbside, delivery and other restaurant options
- History repeats itself: The New Mexico Historic Preservation Division educates readers
- What we can't wait to eat
- Naked truth: The evolution of Philip Pearlstein's nudes
- Kathleen Wall at the Museum of Indian Arts & Culture
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.