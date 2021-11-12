Men of letters

Writer, poet, and educator Kaylock Sellers is the author of three published books, including the poetry collection Outlier (Xlibris Press, 2019) and the fictional narrative Tess: Book One (Xlibris, 2018).
Sellers, a Santa Fe resident, was a finalist for the 2021 Eric Hoffer Medal Provocateur book award for Outlier.
He joins poet Gary Worth Moody for a 5 p.m. poetry reading on Sunday, Nov. 14.
Worth Moody is the author of several poetry collections, including Hazards of Grace (Red Mountain Press, 2012) and The Burnings (3:A Taos Press, 2019), which was a co-winner of the 2020 New Mexico-Arizona Book Award in Poetry. In addition to writing poetry, Worth Moody is a falconer, a former forest firefighter, a cowboy, and a contractor.
The reading is free and takes place at Teatro Paraguas (3205 Calle Marie). Reserve a spot in advance. Masks and proof of vaccination are required. 505-424-1601, teatroparaguasnm.org
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.