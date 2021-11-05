Gallerist Elaine Horwitch (1933-1991) wasn’t somebody to mess with.
Ensconced on her Santa Fe rooftop with binoculars in hand, she once scoured the landscape in search of escaped convicts reported to be in the area. Horwitch’s biographer and former gallery director Julie Sasse says Horwitch had her pistols and a pump-action shotgun at the ready. The notorious gallerist’s artists could match her bold personality with a fire of their own.
Sasse, chief curator at the Tucson Museum of Art, moderates “The Bad Boys of Elaine Horwitch Galleries,” a discussion with artists Tom Palmore, Billy Schenck, and Brian Blount at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, in the New Mexico Museum of Art’s St. Francis Auditorium (107 W. Palace Ave.).
The artists reflect on their dynamic relationships with Horwitch, who championed Western art and Southwestern pop styles in the 1970s and 1980s.
Following the discussion, Sasse signs copies of her book, Southwest Rising: Contemporary Art and the Legacy of Elaine Horwitch (Tucson Museum of Art, Cattle Track Arts & Preservation, 2020, 559 pages, $26), in the museum’s lobby. The event is free. Masks are required and social distancing is encouraged. 505-476-5072, nmartmuseum.org
