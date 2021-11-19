Mapping outside the box

Zuni tribal member Jim Enote spent more than 40 years as a steward of cultural and natural resources.
Enote is the CEO of the Colorado Plateau Foundation, which supports regional Native communities to protect water and sacred places. He’s a lifelong farmer, who defines himself as a practitioner of a culture of land use.
Enote is a co-curator of 516 Arts’ current exhibition Counter Mapping. He joins Laura Harjo and Joe Bryan, leading scholars in the field of Indigenous cartography, for the talk “Indigenous Mapping.” The conversation will focus on Indigenous ways of knowing and spacetelling, creating dialogue about different ways of mapping the land.
The talk is in conjunction with the exhibition, which features map-related artworks by 14 local, national, and international artists and art collectives.
The talk is at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19, and is free to the public. Register in advance at sfnm.co/516arts-register. Masks and proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test are required.
516 Arts, 516 Central Ave. SW, Albuquerque, 505-242-1445, 516arts.org
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.