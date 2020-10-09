Live from Ghost Ranch

Santa Fe Symphony trumpeter Brynn Marchiando playing at Ghost Ranch

The Santa Fe Symphony has been active in offering original counter-programming to stand in for the cancellation of its planned fall and early winter concerts. They began in September with live 1:1 performances (one player, one audience member) and are continuing through December with online chamber music performances filmed at locations across Northern New Mexico. Ghost Ranch is the site of the first such virtual concert, which features 11 musicians in configurations ranging from solo trumpet, horn, and cello to woodwind and string quintets, in music by Aaron Copland, Antonín Dvořák, and Olivier Messiaen, as well as several contemporary composers. The concert, at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 11, is free of charge but requires tickets, which are only available from santafesymphony.org. Subsequent virtual concerts are $20 per household.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.