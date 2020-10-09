The Santa Fe Symphony has been active in offering original counter-programming to stand in for the cancellation of its planned fall and early winter concerts. They began in September with live 1:1 performances (one player, one audience member) and are continuing through December with online chamber music performances filmed at locations across Northern New Mexico. Ghost Ranch is the site of the first such virtual concert, which features 11 musicians in configurations ranging from solo trumpet, horn, and cello to woodwind and string quintets, in music by Aaron Copland, Antonín Dvořák, and Olivier Messiaen, as well as several contemporary composers. The concert, at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 11, is free of charge but requires tickets, which are only available from santafesymphony.org. Subsequent virtual concerts are $20 per household.
Live from Ghost Ranch: The Santa Fe Symphony goes virtual
Mark Tiarks
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Advertisement
Pasatiempo's most popular online content from the past seven days
Articles
- Standing the test of time: Photographer William Frej and Maya ruins
- Lord of the dance: A conversation with ballet veteran Jock Soto
- Finding your food: Ellen Zachos talks backyard foraging
- Star Codes, Oct. 2 to 8
- Poets of the Open Call: Readers pen poems about the pandemic
- A pop-up artisan market at the Sawmill
- Big game mysticism: Marilyn Maxwell's "At Risk"
- Bones to pick: Obscure items in the Georgia O'Keeffe Museum
- Indoor and outdoor dining, takeout, curbside, delivery, and other restaurant options
- Meggan Gould at Foto Forum Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.