After a day spent inside with family, friends, fowl, and football (aka Thanksgiving), a little walk outdoors the next day wouldn’t be a bad plan. Why not head for Santa Fe’s Holiday Lighting on the Plaza ceremony, with its 10,000 lights twinkling in the trees and 1,000 farolitos surrounding the perimeter?
The festivities on Friday, Nov. 26, begin at 3:30 p.m. and continue into the evening with music, caroling, food trucks, and hot chocolate and cookies sold by Girl Scout Troop 10045 (and we all know how good their cookies are). S
anta and Mrs. Claus are scheduled to arrive aboard a vintage fire truck with siren blaring at 5 p.m., with Mayor Alan Webber flipping the switch on the lighting display at about 6:15 p.m. For more information, call 505-955-6324.
