Journey to the Promised Land

In Ethiopia, Jews were called by the derogatory term “Falashas” (outsiders/exiles) but referred to themselves as “Beta Israel” (House of Israel). They are the decedents of an ancient Jewish tribe who uphold the laws of Judaism to this day.
Israeli director Levi Zini’s 2021 documentary, Yerusalem, The Incredible Story of Ethiopian Jewry, takes an insightful look into the complex realities faced by Ethiopian Jews after the exodus from Africa to the Promised Land. The film is based on the director’s 2017 documentary miniseries, Yerusalem: The return of a lost Tribe, and covers the covert operations by the Mossad and Israel Defense Forces’ elite combat units and the efforts on the part of a global Jewish community to save this tribe from extinction, a journey that wouldn’t see fruition until late in the 20th century. But Beta Israel’s struggles didn’t end there. They faced new tribulations finding acceptance and adapting to modern Israel.
The film is presented by the Santa Fe Jewish Film Festival (santafejff.org) at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27, at the Center for Contemporary Arts and will be available to stream at watch.eventive.org until 10 p.m. on March 5. Tickets are $10, available at santafejff.org/tickets or by calling 505-216-0672. Masks and proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test are required for in-person attendance. Center for Contemporary Arts, 1050 Old Pecos Trail, 505-982-1338, ccasantafe.org
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.