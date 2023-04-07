Jono Manson's Stars Enough to Guide Me

Jono Manson, who produces albums at his Kitchen Sink Recording Studio, is a singer-songwriter in his own right.

 Kerry Sherck

Santa Fe producer and roots musician Jono Manson dropped his new album, the guest star-laden Stars Enough to Guide Me, on March 31 — perfect timing for a spring mini-tour.

Manson, 61, knows the value of good timing; his previous album, Silver Moon, was released in April 2020, a month after pandemic restrictions stopped music touring dead in its tracks. He stayed busy by writing material and performing in live-streamed events. “A number of the songs in this collection were indeed written during that first phase of the pandemic,” he says via email. “One in particular, ‘On the Downlow,’ was written at the very start, while I was in quarantine after returning home from Italy, which at the time was the global epicenter.”

Many well-known musicians and bands have cut albums at Kitchen Sink Recording Studio in Santa Fe, including T Bone Burnett, John Popper of Blues Traveler, Robert Mirabal, and Ordinary Elephant. Manson, who co-owns the studio, often serves as a producer, fine-tuning the artists’ sound — a task that can involve lots of digital adjustments in a wired studio and in communication with fellow musicians.