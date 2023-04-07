Jono Manson's Stars Enough to Guide Me

Santa Fe producer and roots musician Jono Manson dropped his new album, the guest star-laden Stars Enough to Guide Me, on March 31 — perfect timing for a spring mini-tour.
Manson, 61, knows the value of good timing; his previous album, Silver Moon, was released in April 2020, a month after pandemic restrictions stopped music touring dead in its tracks. He stayed busy by writing material and performing in live-streamed events. “A number of the songs in this collection were indeed written during that first phase of the pandemic,” he says via email. “One in particular, ‘On the Downlow,’ was written at the very start, while I was in quarantine after returning home from Italy, which at the time was the global epicenter.”
Many well-known musicians and bands have cut albums at Kitchen Sink Recording Studio in Santa Fe, including T Bone Burnett, John Popper of Blues Traveler, Robert Mirabal, and Ordinary Elephant. Manson, who co-owns the studio, often serves as a producer, fine-tuning the artists’ sound — a task that can involve lots of digital adjustments in a wired studio and in communication with fellow musicians.
The cover of Stars Enough to Guide Me serves to separate his songwriter role from his producer role; Manson is pictured alone, embracing an acoustic guitar. Asked if his songs contain any hidden meaning the audience might recognize, Manson responds that even he doesn’t always grasp their meaning right away.
“Sometimes, even years later, I revisit something I’ve written and understand it in a completely different light,” he says. “Often, the initial inspiration for a song is very far afield from what this song becomes. For example, on this album, there’s a song called ‘The Last Man Shot in the War,’ which is sung from the point of view of a dying soldier. At face value, it certainly can be taken as a statement on the futility of war. However, the idea came to me during a phone conversation with a friend about not taking unnecessary risks during the early phase of the pandemic. At one point, he said to me, ‘No one wants to be the last man shot in the war.’ As soon as we hung up I began to write this song.”
Guest stars on the album include Popper and American Idol contestant Crystal Bowersox. Manson says he bonded with both as collaborators.
Manson will perform a full-band show at Tumbleroot, followed by solo acoustic shows the next two nights in Silver City and Bernalillo. 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 7, Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery, 2791 Agua Fria St., $15, 505-393-5135, tumblerootbreweryanddistillery.com