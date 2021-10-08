It's a bird, it's a plane

Since 1972, the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta has attracted hundreds of thousands of visitors to turn their collective gaze above the golden cottonwoods during the first week of October. Above them is the majestic sight of hundreds of colorful hot air balloons floating in the turquoise sky.
The 2021 festival runs through Sunday, Oct. 10, and the final weekend’s events and activities include the Special Shape Glowdeo and AfterGlow Fireworks Show on Friday, Oct. 8; Dawn Patrol Show, the Krispy Kreme Morning Glow, and the Mass Ascension on Saturday, Oct. 9; and the Farewell Mass Ascension on Sunday, Oct. 10. Balloon rides are available.
The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is held at Balloon Fiesta Park, located north of Alameda Boulevard and west of Interstate 25. Admission is $15 for each morning or evening session; kids ages 12 and under are free.
Masks are required for all indoor events, as well as at crowded outdoor events. 855-725-1824, balloonfiesta.com
