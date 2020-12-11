Information gathering

LANL staff scientist Nga Thi Thuy Nguyen-Fotiadis

We’re long past the point of questioning whether machines can learn. The question now is how do they learn? Machine learning, a subset of artificial intelligence, is the study of computer algorithms that improve automatically through experience. That means a machine can learn, independent of human programming. Los Alamos National Laboratory staff scientist Nga Thi Thuy Nguyen-Fotiadis is an expert on machine learning, and at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 14, she hosts the virtual presentation “Deep focus: Techniques for image recognition in machine learning,” as part of the Bradbury Science Museum’s (1350 Central Ave., Los Alamos, 505-667-4444, lanl.gov/museum) Science on Tap lecture series. Nguyen-Fotiadis is a member of LANL’s Information Sciences Group, whose Computer, Computational, and Statistical Sciences division studies fields that are central to scientific discovery and innovation. Learn about the differences between LANL’s Trinity supercomputer and the human brain, and how algorithms determine recommendations for your nightly viewing pleasure on Netflix and the like. The talk is a free WebEx virtual event. Follow the link from the Bradbury’s event page at lanl.gov/museum/events/calendar/2020/12 /calendar-sot-nguyen-fotaidis.php to register.

