In the material world

Ancient Incas believed that the universe was made up of three realms, or pachas. The present, physical world — the one occupied by humans — was called kay pacha. That’s part of the title of an exhibition at Strata Gallery created by artist Rosalba Breazeale, who goes by the gender pronouns they/them and was born in the former Incan territory of Peru.
This is the second showing for Poems from Kay Pacha, which previously was featured at the since-closed Ricochet Gallery in Albuquerque. Breazeale’s art incorporates alternative process photography and fiber art and is aimed at emphasizing the importance of material sustainability and all beings living symbiotically.
Breazeale was adopted, then raised in Tennessee and Maine, earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree with an emphasis on photography from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, then a Master of Fine Art degree in photography from the University of New Mexico in 2022.
They are among five emerging artists at Strata Gallery who are mentored by the gallery’s established artists. A reception is from 5 to 7 p.m. March 24 at the gallery.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, Tuesday, March 21, through April 1, Strata Gallery, 418 Cerrillos Road, Suite 1C, 505-780-5403, stratagallerysantafe.com