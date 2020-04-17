In This Together

Teddy Abrams directs the Louisville Orchestra, photo courtesy Louisville Orchestra

Join acclaimed Louisville Orchestra music director Teddy Abrams and Louisville Public Media program director Daniel Gilliam for their new weekly streaming program, In This Together. The series goes live at 1 p.m. every Friday on the Facebook page of radio station 90.5 WUOL Classical Louisville. The program, co-hosted by Abrams and Gilliam, features music, conversation, and an assortment of special guests. Recent guests include banjo player Rhiannon Giddens, who’s the lead singer of the old-time string band Carolina Chocolate Drops, classical music conductor Eric Jacobsen, and Kentucky Congressman John Yarmouth. Live radio never looked so good. Tune in to In This Together at facebook.com/classicallouisville

