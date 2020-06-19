Named for District Judge Santiago E. Campos in 2004, the U.S. Courthouse building in downtown Santa Fe was once the seat of government for territorial New Mexico. Construction on the building began in the early 1850s and wasn’t completed until 1889. By that time, a new territorial capitol was under construction. Every Friday, the New Mexico Historic Preservation Division (407 Galisteo St., Suite 236, 505-827-6320, nmhistoricpreservation.org) posts new content on its Facebook page (facebook.com/nmhistoricpreservation) about buildings throughout the state that are on the National Register of Historic Places. Learn fascinating details about New Mexico’s architectural patrimony and view an assortment of historic and contemporary photographs.
History repeats itself: The New Mexico Historic Preservation Division educates readers
Michael Abatemarco
Staff Writer
