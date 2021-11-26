Here's what's up, Doc

For more than 80 years, Warner Bros. animation has been entertaining audiences with programs like Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies and iconic characters such as Bugs Bunny, Tweety Pie, Daffy Duck, and rival slapstick antagonists Wile E. Coyote and the Road Runner.
In the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science’s exhibition The Art of Warner Bros. Cartoons (through Jan. 2), visitors get a glimpse of the detailed and time-consuming work of Warner Bros. animators through their sketches, model sheets, paintings, and animation cells.
At 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, kids of all ages can catch free Looney Tunes cartoons in the museum’s Versus Research Dynatheater, followed by “Science Story Time” and other family-friendly activities that explore how native New Mexican wildlife, like our state bird, the greater roadrunner, compares to the cartoon characters in Looney Tunes, as well as the difference between physics in real life and physics in cartoons.
The event repeats at 10 a.m. on Dec. 18. It’s free with admission ($8 adults, $5 children ages 3 to 12, with other discounts available). Face masks are required.
New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science, 1801 Mountain Road NW, Albuquerque, 505-841-2800, nmnaturalhistory.org
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.