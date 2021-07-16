Although haiku, which is a short form of poetry originating in Japan, traditionally follows a specific form, its styles and traditions range when written in other languages. Learn how haiku is written in English today, and explore the Japanese five-line tanka and humorous senryu poetry forms, in the online workshop “Contemporary Haiku and Short Forms: How To Write Flash Poems and Reduce Stress.” The workshop, sponsored by the Santa Fe Community College, is led by poet and author Miriam Sagan, founder and former director of the creative writing program at the SFCC. Participants can expect to complete some finished poems of their own by the end of the session and can use what they learn to compose poetry even in situations that are not typically conducive to calm and tranquility. The workshop takes place virtually from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20. Send registration requests to msagan1035@aol.com. A Zoom link and workshop materials will be sent prior to the day of the event. The workshop is free, but space is limited.
Haiku as a stress reducer
Michael Abatemarco
Staff Writer
