Ghosts of times gone by

Take a step back in time at the 4th annual Spirits of New Mexico and discover a diverse group of characters from New Mexico’s past. Hear amazing and sometimes little-known stories of bygone eras and events.
The outdoor presentation starts at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, at El Rancho de las Golondrinas (334 Los Pinos Road, 505-471-2261, golondrinas.org), New Mexico’s premier living history museum.
Lit by lanterns and campfires, the local historic site takes on a spooky Halloween atmosphere for this family-friendly event. It’s El Rancho’s last event of the season and the only one that happens at night.
Tickets are $8 per person (discounts available); children 12 and under are free, but all will require advance tickets.
Purchase tickets at holdmyticket.com/event/381760. Masks are required for indoor spaces but are not required for outdoor events unless unvaccinated and in close contact with others.
