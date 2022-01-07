Getting the words out

Muscogee/Creek Nation poet, playwright, and author Joy Harjo, poet laureate of the United States, conceived a project involving mapping the U.S. with Indigenous poets and poems: Living Nations, Living Words: A Map of First Peoples Poetry. Her signature project as poet laureate is meant to counter false assumptions of Native Americans and correct underrepresentation of Indigenous poets in America’s literary tradition.
Harjo joins poet, writer, feminist, artist, and activist Layli Long Soldier for a conversation about the project in conjunction with 516 Art’s current group exhibition, Counter Mapping (through Jan. 22). The event, “Mapping Indigenous Poetry,” is presented by 516 Arts and takes place at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12, at Albuquerque’s KiMo Theatre (423 Central Ave. NW).
Tickets are $15 ($10 for 516 Arts members) and are available at abqtickets.com or by calling KiMo Theatre at 505-228-9857. Masks and proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test are required.
