Free food for thought

Since its founding in 1990 as a one-day annual celebration, the Chicago Humanities Festival has grown to offer more than 100 events every year in venues throughout the Chicago area. Most are organized around a one-word annual theme (in 2020 it was “vision”), and free-to-view videos of many programs can now be streamed from the festival’s website.
The presentations often feature nationally recognized scholars, commentators, authors, and performers, and they cover a very wide range of topics. A few of the titles currently available are Broadway star “Sutton Foster on How Crafting Saved Her Life,” “Aquatic Animals of the Great Lakes,” “Salman Rushdie: Languages of Truth,” and “The Past and Future of Comics.”
Festival videos are available at chicagohumanities.org/programs/archive.
