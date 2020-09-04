Old Man Gloom won’t be able to take this year off.
Despite (and because of) the pandemic, Santa Fe’s ritual burning of sorrows and pain happens at 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4, and airs on KOAT-TV 7. In-person viewing is not available.
At first, the Kiwanis Club members had some trepidation about holding Zozobra this year. “If there was ever a year when you needed a Zozobra, 2020 would be that year,” says Zozobra Event Committee Chair Ray Sandoval for the Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe. “Our traditions are what we use to make sure that we have a sense of normalcy.
“The first idea I had: Well, we have this big field. Can we socially distance people in this field? So, there became some logistical problems with how we would do that.” He was concerned that people would crowd toward the stage when the burning began. Sandoval also didn’t want to make the event exclusive. “We weren’t gonna pick the winners and losers of who could attend the 96th annual burning of Zozobra. That was just completely the opposite of what we wanted to do.”
The burning is a tradition that began in 1924 when artist Will Shuster built an effigy and burned it in a friend’s backyard as a token rebellion against the popularization of the Santa Fe Fiesta. Zozobra was integrated into the Fiestas a few years later. The Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe took control of Zozobra in 1964 and has managed it ever since.
“Zozobra actually was a protest not being inclusive enough; a lot of that is going around these days talking about inclusivity and rethinking some of our public events,” Sandoval says. “Zozobra was actually 100 years ahead of its time because this is exactly why Zozobra was created: so that the entire community, not just segments, could celebrate Santa Fe Fiesta.”
Normally, constructing Zozobra is a three-week process. With CoViD-19 safety protocols in place, it took nearly four months. Volunteers, clad in masks and face shields, worked in rotating shifts on different parts of the marionette, which was stored in a vacant storefront at the Santa Fe Place Mall. Between shifts, tools were cleaned and set aside for several days to ensure that they could not transmit the virus.
Protocols in place, Kiwanis felt that they could complete Old Man Gloom. The next issue was how best to hold an audience. “If a Zozobra burns in the forest and no one is there to see it, is it Zozobra?” Sandoval asks. Kiwanis looked at multiple options for a televised or streamed event. “If we’re gonna share this with the entire state, we needed to do that in a way where people weren’t gonna futz around with the web address.”
Kiwanis made an arrangement with KOAT-TV for a live telecast. KOAT volunteered to cover the broadcast costs. “For those abuelitas and abuelos, here, they don’t have to try to figure out for their grandkids where it is, do they have enough streaming? Is there gonna be buffering problems?” Sandoval says. Out-of-region viewers can watch online at koat.com.
The televised event is split into two parts: an introduction with information on the history of Zozobra and then the burning itself. A reduced number of dancers are appearing this year, for the sake of safety, and they are wearing flame-resistant face masks. A drone crew captures aerial and behind-the-scenes footage. “What we’re trying to do is not only give you a front-row seat at Zozobra,” Sandoval says, “but we’re also trying to take you backstage and give you a backstage pass, so you can see things that you would never be able to see, even if you attended in person.”
The burning does not include a live audience this year. “If you do not have an essential job that actually helps the event be produced, you’re not there. There’s no friends, no family. We’re taking this virus seriously,” Sandoval says. The area immediately surrounding the park is blocked off, and area residents remain subject to health ordinances. Sandoval plans to attend the burning because it’s his job to bring the flame to Old Man Gloom.
There’s also no need to pass along a personal gloom in person. Kiwanis is accepting virtual bits of gloom until 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4. For a fee of $1, Kiwanis will print these memories and then place them in Zozobra to burn. “Then, you can upgrade. You can upload a picture of your ex. You can upload that wedding certificate that you wanna burn. You can upload that traffic ticket, or that pink slip or that bad grade,” Sandoval says. A “Burn My Gloom” link on burnzozobra.com offers detailed instructions.
Normally, Kiwanis relies on the proceeds from ticket sales for their donations to local nonprofits. In the past, those nonprofits have included Esperanza Shelter, St. Elizabeth Shelter, and Girls Inc., among 19 others. “On a normal year, the total proceeds from Zozobra are somewhere over $450,000. The event costs us about $380,000 to put on. So, we’ve been giving away between $60,000 and $100,000 to nonprofits that help children every year,” Sandoval says. Donations last year ranged from $500 to $5,000. This year, they’re hoping to replace that funding with money raised via the website and the burnable memories. The website also includes Zozobra-branded merchandise such as pens, T-shirts, and masks. The Zozofest art show can also be found on the website. “Our nonprofits are hurting, and that’s not because the American people are any less generous,” Sandoval says.
“The whole theme of Zozobra is that we create this specter of negativity to our bad deeds and the gloom that we create within ourselves,” Sandoval says. “Just as Zozobra is created by our bad deeds, there’s also a good part of us as human beings. That selflessness, the ability to help one another, the ability to do things, and that also creates a spirit and that’s the fire spirit who ultimately does Zozobra in. So, it’s a very important lesson to teach our kids right now that we have this dichotomy in ourselves as human beings.”
The old man has to burn. ◀
