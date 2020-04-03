Fired up

Blaze

Actor and director Ethan Hawke’s 2018 film Blaze reimagines the life of Texas outlaw music legend Blaze Foley. The poignant and bittersweet film weaves through moments in the songwriter’s life, including his love affair with Sybil Rosen, whose memoir Living in the Woods in a Tree: Remembering Blaze Foley was the basis for the film. The Center for Contemporary Arts (505-982-1338) presents a Q&A with Hawk at 7 p.m. Friday, April 3, on Zoom. Register online at ccasantafe.org and make a suggested donation of $12, $20, or $50 to receive program information and a link to the film. The event is part of the CCA’s newly launched virtual program The Living Room Series. Donations support CCA during its temporary closure. 

