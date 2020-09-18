Fascinating forgeries: "Driven to Abstraction"

A still from Daria Price's Driven to Abstraction

For more than a century, Knoedler & Company sold fine art on New York City’s ritzy East Side. Then, in 2011, the gallery quietly closed its doors. The gallery had sold tens of millions of dollars in faked art and had been caught in the act. Documentarian Daria Price explores how the gallery came into possession of so many forged works in the film Driven to Abstraction. Was this scandal a one-time anomaly? Or, does it reveal something more nefarious about the art world? Watch the film via the Center for Contemporary Art’s Living Room Series and then tune back in for a conversation, The Big Fake, between Price and James Kelly, who owned the James Kelly Contemporary in Santa Fe. Friday, Sept. 18, at 7 p.m. ccasantafe.org

