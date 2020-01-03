Everything Zen: Meditation instruction at Upaya

Zen temple etiquette varies from place to place. Guests are sometimes asked to walk backward as they exit the sacred space. In other temples, photography is frowned upon. Noah Kigaku Rossetter, a novice priest and assistant to Upaya Zen Center’s abbot, will teach a one-hour workshop on temple etiquette on Sunday, Jan. 5, and will explore the basics of Zen meditation, including posture, breath, and intention. The workshop runs from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Circle of the Way Temple at Upaya, 1404 Cerro Gordo Road (upaya.org). These workshops are typically offered on the first Sunday of each month. Entry is free, but RSVPs are required at 505-986-8518, ext. 111, or meditate@upaya.org.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.