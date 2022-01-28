Dinosaur us!

More than 100 photorealistic, animatronic dinosaurs head to Albuquerque for a limited run, with dinosaur-themed rides, interactive science and art activities, and a “Triceratots” soft play area for the youngest members of your family.
Jurassic Quest (jurassicquest.com), the largest traveling dinosaur exhibition in North America, presents one of its first indoor family shows since March 2020. Walk through exhibits on the Cretaceous, Jurassic, and Triassic periods and learn about the dinosaurs that once dominated life on Earth. An “Ancient Oceans” exhibit brings visitors face to face with a life-sized, 50-foot-long megalodon, the largest apex predator ever recorded. Jurassic Quest painstakingly recreates each dinosaur in collaboration with leading paleontologists.
Tickets are timed entry and start at $19 (available at jurassicquest.com/events/albuquerque-nm). Advance tickets are recommended. Hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 28-29, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 30. Expo New Mexico, 300 San Pedro Dr. NE, Albuquerque, 505-222-9700,exponm.com
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.