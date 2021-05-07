Deadly deceptions: "Assassins"

The two women suspected of killing the North Korean dictator's half-brother are the subject of Assassins

On February 13, 2017, Kim Jong-nam, half-brother of North Korea’s Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un, died after exposure to a nerve agent at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia. Two young women — Siti Aisyah and Doan Thi Huong — were charged with murder but claimed that they were set up as part of a prank. Director Ryan White’s acclaimed documentary, Assassins (2020), follows the women’s sensational trials to determine the truth. White joins Evans J.R. Revere, a nonresident senior fellow at the Brookings Institution’s Center for East Asia Policy Studies, and Robert R. King of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, for a Zoom webinar about the film and its subjects. The event is part of the Center for Contemporary Arts’ (1050 Old Pecos Trail, 505-982-1338, ccasantafe.org) Living Room Series and takes place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11. Register at ccasantafe.org /living-room-series/2453-assassins ($10). Registrants will receive a link to view the film prior to the Zoom talk.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.