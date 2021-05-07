On February 13, 2017, Kim Jong-nam, half-brother of North Korea’s Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un, died after exposure to a nerve agent at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia. Two young women — Siti Aisyah and Doan Thi Huong — were charged with murder but claimed that they were set up as part of a prank. Director Ryan White’s acclaimed documentary, Assassins (2020), follows the women’s sensational trials to determine the truth. White joins Evans J.R. Revere, a nonresident senior fellow at the Brookings Institution’s Center for East Asia Policy Studies, and Robert R. King of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, for a Zoom webinar about the film and its subjects. The event is part of the Center for Contemporary Arts’ (1050 Old Pecos Trail, 505-982-1338, ccasantafe.org) Living Room Series and takes place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11. Register at ccasantafe.org /living-room-series/2453-assassins ($10). Registrants will receive a link to view the film prior to the Zoom talk.
Deadly deceptions: 'Assassins'
Michael Abatemarco
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Advertisement
Pasatiempo's most popular online content from the past seven days
Articles
- Anatomy of a lowrider: New Mexico Lowrider Arte and Culture Exhibit
- Santa Fe Symphony and Chorus executive director takes new job
- Spirit dancing: Robert Mirabal and the Festival Ballet Albuquerque
- Salt-cured New Mexicana: HOTH Brothers Band
- Polyphony on the plaza: Author Jamie Figueroa
- Star Codes: April 30-May 6
- Authentic Italian cuisine capita a Santa Fe: Chef Cristian Pontiggia
- Myth and mystery: David Holthouse’s search for Sasquatch
- Las Vegas names first poet laureate
- Books by New Mexico authors
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.