Conversation starters: Allison Barnett brings the bling

Claire Kahn's cherry amber necklace (2020)

Get an insider view on what makes Patina Gallery’s selection of wearable art unique. Join gallery co-owner Allison Barnett every Friday as she goes live from her living room to discuss the handmade jewelry available at Patina, focusing on the work of a particular artist each week. Barnett explores how and why the artists’ made each piece, drawing on her own background as a metalsmith and fine artist. Barnett’s Mindful Meditations on Art Jewelry is live at 10 a.m., mountain time, on Patina’s Facebook page (facebook.com/PatinaGallery). On Friday, May 1, she discusses the work of Claire Kahn, who combines Japanese glass beads with precious and semi-precious stones, gold, coral, and sea pebbles to create an array of luminous bracelets and serpentine necklaces. 

