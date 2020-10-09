Con-verse with the public: Poet Karen Peterson
“Wind-tipped, then wind-drunk
up went the sails into a fine billow
my crow’s nest of a life
in full world-tilt ...”
Karen Petersen writes these lines in the poem “In Memory of Seamus Heaney,” originally published in the Northern Ireland arts zine A New Ulster, Issue 78, in March 2019. A longtime journalist and decorated writer, Petersen reads her poetry live on Zoom at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 11, at Teatro Paraguas. Following the reading, Petersen answers questions from participants. Tickets are free. Go to teatroparaguas.org to make donations and get the Zoom link.
