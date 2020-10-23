The Santa Fe Opera and the Center for Contemporary Arts are teaming up for Is This America? an online screening of a recent developmental workshop for a new opera called This Little Light of Mine. It’s based on the story of Fannie Lou Hamer, a Mississippi Delta sharecropper who was severely beaten by police after registering to vote in 1964. Hamer became a nationally recognized civil rights activist and helped found the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party as part of 1964’s “Freedom Summer.” Presented as part of the national Get Out the Vote campaign for the upcoming election, Is This America? takes place at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, and is available free of charge at ccasantafe.org.
CCA's Living Room Series: "Is This America?"
Mark Tiarks
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Advertisement
Pasatiempo's most popular online content from the past seven days
Articles
- Santa Fe Opera announces 2021 season, safety procedures
- The vessel makers: The Barbara and Ed Okun Collection
- Recent books by New Mexico authors
- A taste of India, to go: Paddy Rawal of Raaga-Go
- Mikado madness: The first franchise in showbiz
- Celebrating 45 years: Photographer Craig Varjabedian
- Star Codes, Oct. 16 to 22
- Star Codes, Oct. 23 to 29
- For the love of fusion: Chef Kiko Rodriguez of Izanami
- Man of the people: Photographer Eric Cousineau
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.