CCA's Living Room Series

Fannie Lou Hamer

The Santa Fe Opera and the Center for Contemporary Arts are teaming up for Is This America? an online screening of a recent developmental workshop for a new opera called This Little Light of Mine. It’s based on the story of Fannie Lou Hamer, a Mississippi Delta sharecropper who was severely beaten by police after registering to vote in 1964. Hamer became a nationally recognized civil rights activist and helped found the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party as part of 1964’s “Freedom Summer.” Presented as part of the national Get Out the Vote campaign for the upcoming election, Is This America? takes place at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, and is available free of charge at ccasantafe.org

