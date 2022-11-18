Block party for the arts

Ceramicist Greta Ruiz (left) talks with attendees Mason Robison and Jenny Lee Davis at the June 2021 ArtWalk at the Historic Santa Fe Foundation. The upcoming version of the ArtWalk is a block party. Courtesy ArtWalk Santa Fe
Saint Rufina, who is said to have been martyred along with her sister Justa in the 3rd century, is both the patron of potters and the namesake of Santa Fe’s Rufina Street. She now has something else named after her: the first Rufina Block Party, taking place at businesses in the area of Rufina Street and Calle de Comercio. It is the 17th art-and-walking event offered by ArtWalk Santa Fe; this one is a partnership with Paseo Pottery, MAKE Santa Fe, Meow Wolf, and Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery.
More than 30 artists and creators are expected to show and sell their wares, with other vendors offering food. Paseo Pottery, a new shop in the area, will hold pottery demonstrations and host music by a DJ, and Tumbleroot will serve drinks from a portable bar inside Paseo Pottery. Meow Wolf and MAKE Santa Fe will provide interactive art activities. Food trucks are invited to participate.
Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, businesses around Rufina Street and Calle de Comercio, free for vendors and attendees, artwalksantafe.com