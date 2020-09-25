Renowned neurologist, naturalist, and author Oliver Sacks (1933-2015) had an enduring impact on our knowledge of how the mind works that extended beyond science into the realms of literature, film, and theater. The British-born scientist was appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 2008 and was a regular contributor The New Yorker, the New York Review of Books, and The New York Times. His 1973 nonfiction title Awakenings inspired Harold Pinter’s play A Kind of Alaska (1982). It was also adapted into a 1990 Academy Award-nominated film by director Penny Marshall that starred Robert De Niro and Robin Williams. Sacks’ life was as storied as his career in medicine, and he’s the subject of filmmaker Ric Burns’ 2019 documentary Oliver Sacks: His Own Life. Register to view the film on the Center for Contemporary Arts website (ccasantafe.org) and join Burns for a 7 p.m. webinar on Tuesday, Sept. 29, when he discusses the man who helped unlock the mysteries of the human brain. The event is part of the CCA’s virtual program, The Living Room Series. Upon registration, CCA will email a link to the film ($12) and Zoom webinar. 

