Renowned neurologist, naturalist, and author Oliver Sacks (1933-2015) had an enduring impact on our knowledge of how the mind works that extended beyond science into the realms of literature, film, and theater. The British-born scientist was appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 2008 and was a regular contributor The New Yorker, the New York Review of Books, and The New York Times. His 1973 nonfiction title Awakenings inspired Harold Pinter’s play A Kind of Alaska (1982). It was also adapted into a 1990 Academy Award-nominated film by director Penny Marshall that starred Robert De Niro and Robin Williams. Sacks’ life was as storied as his career in medicine, and he’s the subject of filmmaker Ric Burns’ 2019 documentary Oliver Sacks: His Own Life. Register to view the film on the Center for Contemporary Arts website (ccasantafe.org) and join Burns for a 7 p.m. webinar on Tuesday, Sept. 29, when he discusses the man who helped unlock the mysteries of the human brain. The event is part of the CCA’s virtual program, The Living Room Series. Upon registration, CCA will email a link to the film ($12) and Zoom webinar.
An open mind: filmmaker Ric Burns on Oliver Sacks
Michael Abatemarco
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Advertisement
Pasatiempo's most popular online content from the past seven days
Articles
- The Book of Nightmares: Mary L. Trump on her uncle, the president
- Indoor and outdoor dining, takeout, curbside, delivery, and other restaurant options
- Kitchen conqueror: Ras Rody brings the flavors of Jamaica to Santa Fe
- Overachiever: Musician Jesse Tatum wears many hats
- Bringing the world home: "DISPLACED: Contemporary Artists Confront the Global Refugee Crisis"
- Arts and culture news
- Star Codes, Sept. 18 to 24
- Painter on PBS: Taos artist Bea Mandelman
- Indoor and outdoor dining, takeout, curbside, delivery, and other restaurant options
- New Mexico museums excited to welcome visitors, even at reduced numbers
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.