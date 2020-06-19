An open book: Axle Contemporary gives artists a word prompt

Danielle Rae Miller, King Snakes with Yerba Mansa (2020), ink on vellum. The word prompt was “coexistence.”

“Randomness can act as a springboard for inspiration and meaning, to recognize connections and act on them,” says Axle Contemporary. For their virtual project Random Inspirations, gallery staff select a word at random from a book and posts it on their website (axleart.com) and social media accounts, inviting artists to use it as a prompt for an original artwork. Artists have one week to make a new piece (or find an old piece) and send it to Axle (info@axleart.com) in a digital format. A membersof the New Mexico arts community judges the work submitted for a particular week and selects one piece for display online. Artists receive a check for $25 and a free book from the Axle Contemporary Press (axleart.com/books). The winner of Round Five, to be selected by Larry Bob Phillips, director of the Roswell Artist in Residence Program, goes online on Friday, June 19. Works in all mediums are accepted, provided they can be viewed digitally. Check the website every Monday to see the prompt for that week. New works will be posted every Friday through July 3, and all selected works remain on the website and Axle’s social media on an ongoing basis.

