“Randomness can act as a springboard for inspiration and meaning, to recognize connections and act on them,” says Axle Contemporary. For their virtual project Random Inspirations, gallery staff select a word at random from a book and posts it on their website (axleart.com) and social media accounts, inviting artists to use it as a prompt for an original artwork. Artists have one week to make a new piece (or find an old piece) and send it to Axle (info@axleart.com) in a digital format. A membersof the New Mexico arts community judges the work submitted for a particular week and selects one piece for display online. Artists receive a check for $25 and a free book from the Axle Contemporary Press (axleart.com/books). The winner of Round Five, to be selected by Larry Bob Phillips, director of the Roswell Artist in Residence Program, goes online on Friday, June 19. Works in all mediums are accepted, provided they can be viewed digitally. Check the website every Monday to see the prompt for that week. New works will be posted every Friday through July 3, and all selected works remain on the website and Axle’s social media on an ongoing basis.
An open book: Axle Contemporary gives artists a word prompt
Michael Abatemarco
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Advertisement
Pasatiempo's most popular online content from the past seven days
Articles
- Dine in, takeout, curbside, delivery and other restaurant options
- 'People hunger for it': The Long Gone and the power of live music
- The anatomy of a score: "Salome"
- When in doubt, cookies: "Cookies Are Magic: Classic Cookies, Brownies, Bars, and More
- Beneath the surface: Watanabe Chiaki's "Calm Mind"
- Star Codes, June 12 to18
- Dine in, takeout, curbside, and other restaurant options
- What we can't wait to eat
- Naked truth: The evolution of Philip Pearlstein's nudes
- 'Sphere of Usefulness': New Mexico and women's suffrage
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.